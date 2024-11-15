News & Insights

Stocks

Phoenix Media Announces Change in Share Registrar

November 15, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) (HK:2008) has released an update.

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 29, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, and all share transfer applications should be directed to their office from this date. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and enhance shareholder services.

For further insights into HK:2008 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXSTD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.