Phoenix Media Announces Change in Share Registrar

Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Limited has announced a change in its branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong, effective from November 29, 2024. The new registrar will be Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, and all share transfer applications should be directed to their office from this date. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline its operations and enhance shareholder services.

