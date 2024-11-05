Philly Shipyard Highlights Growth Amid Financial Challenges

Philly Shipyard ASA (AKRRF) has released an update.

Philly Shipyard ASA reported a significant increase in its order backlog, reaching USD 1,408.0 million by September 30, 2024, despite facing challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic and federal mandates affecting workforce ramp-up and project timelines. The company marked key milestones, including the delivery of the second National Security Multi-Mission Vessel and the commencement of construction on Matson’s containership. However, Philly Shipyard continues to experience financial difficulties, with a net loss of USD 47.0 million for Q3 2024, largely due to increased costs and project delays.

For further insights into AKRRF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.