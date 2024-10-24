News & Insights

Stocks

Phillips Edison & Company Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

October 24, 2024 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from Phillips Edison & Company ( (PECO) ).

Phillips Edison & Company reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, with net income of $11.6 million and an increased full-year earnings guidance. The company achieved impressive occupancy rates and executed leases with record-high rent spreads, reflecting robust operational performance. Acquisitions included five shopping centers and two land parcels, enhancing its portfolio. The company remains optimistic about its strategy of acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers and has updated its acquisition guidance to $275-$325 million for the year.

Learn more about PECO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PECO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.