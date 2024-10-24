Phillips Edison & Company Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

The latest update is out from Phillips Edison & Company ( (PECO) ).

Phillips Edison & Company reported strong third-quarter 2024 results, with net income of $11.6 million and an increased full-year earnings guidance. The company achieved impressive occupancy rates and executed leases with record-high rent spreads, reflecting robust operational performance. Acquisitions included five shopping centers and two land parcels, enhancing its portfolio. The company remains optimistic about its strategy of acquiring grocery-anchored shopping centers and has updated its acquisition guidance to $275-$325 million for the year.

