Philips showcases next level cardiology innovations at TCT 2024

Royal Philips (PHG) is showcasing its latest solutions in cardiology at the Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics, TCT, annual meeting. “With many exciting advancements on the horizon in cardiology, Philips is looking forward to connecting with our customers and partners at TCT and showcasing our latest suite of AI-enabled imaging systems, smart therapeutic and diagnostic devices, software, and services in integrated solutions,” said Stacy Beske, Business Leader for Image Guided Therapy Devices at Philips. “As a long-standing leader in the space, we are committed to harnessing the latest science and technology and working in collaboration with physicians to deliver best-in-class solutions to enhance patient care.”

