Philips receives FDA 510(k) clearance for Spectral CT 7500 RT

Royal Philips (PHG) announced a major advance in radiation oncology with 510(k) clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its new detector-based spectral computed tomography radiotherapy solution. Philips Spectral CT 7500 RT marks the next step in personalized cancer care by integrating the unique tumor visualization and tissue characterization capabilities of spectral CT into cancer treatment and planning. Radiation oncologists can now precisely target radiation therapy to the specific physiological characteristics of a patient’s tumor, minimizing damage to healthy surrounding tissue and reducing potential unwanted side effects. Spectral CT 7500 RT revolutionizes radiation oncology imaging by combining true conventional and spectral CT capabilities in a single scan, seamlessly integrating into existing clinical workflows. As the first radiation therapy CT scanner to offer respiratory-gated spectral imaging, radiation oncologists have all the benefits of 4D conventional CT, and can also now apply the improved visualization and quantification of spectral CT. This latest innovation from Philips benefits radiotherapy departments by reducing the costs of additional scans while enhancing accuracy and enabling more effective treatment plans for a greater number of cancer patients.

