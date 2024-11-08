Phibro Animal Health Reports Strong Q1 Performance

Phibro Animal Health Corp ( (PAHC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Phibro Animal Health Corp presented to its investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a global diversified company specializing in animal health and mineral nutrition products, catering to livestock producers, veterinarians, and pet owners with solutions to maintain animal health.

In its latest earnings report, Phibro Animal Health Corporation has reported strong financial results for the first quarter ending September 30, 2024, showcasing solid growth in both revenue and profitability metrics and updating its financial guidance for the fiscal year 2025.

The company achieved a 13% increase in net sales, reaching $260.4 million, and reported a substantial improvement in net income, which rose by $15 million to $7 million. Adjusted EBITDA saw a significant increase of 64%, driven by strong performance in the Animal Health segment and recovery in the Mineral Nutrition and Performance Products segments. The company also highlighted the successful integration of Zoetis’ Medicated Feed Additive portfolio, which contributed to overall growth.

Phibro’s outlook remains positive, with updated fiscal year 2025 guidance projecting net sales between $1.05 billion and $1.10 billion and adjusted EBITDA growth of 15%. The company is poised to leverage its increased scale and diversified portfolio to deliver continued value to customers and shareholders.

Looking forward, Phibro Animal Health Corporation is well-positioned to continue its growth trajectory, focusing on strategic initiatives and enhancing its product offerings across various segments, while maintaining a strong emphasis on the integration of its recent acquisition.

