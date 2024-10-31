Phibro Animal Health Expands Portfolio with Zoetis Acquisition

An update from Phibro Animal Health ( (PAHC) ) is now available.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has acquired Zoetis Inc.’s medicated feed additives and water-soluble products for $350 million, marking a major step in enhancing its global animal health and nutrition capabilities. This acquisition, featuring over 37 product lines and a presence in around 80 countries, is expected to boost Phibro’s profitability and expand its product offerings across cattle, swine, and poultry sectors. The deal is anticipated to diversify Phibro’s revenue base and support future investments in the fast-growing animal health industry.

