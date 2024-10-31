News & Insights

Stocks

Phibro Animal Health Expands Portfolio with Zoetis Acquisition

October 31, 2024 — 04:52 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

An update from Phibro Animal Health ( (PAHC) ) is now available.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation has acquired Zoetis Inc.’s medicated feed additives and water-soluble products for $350 million, marking a major step in enhancing its global animal health and nutrition capabilities. This acquisition, featuring over 37 product lines and a presence in around 80 countries, is expected to boost Phibro’s profitability and expand its product offerings across cattle, swine, and poultry sectors. The deal is anticipated to diversify Phibro’s revenue base and support future investments in the fast-growing animal health industry.

For a thorough assessment of PAHC stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PAHC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.