Pheton Holdings Prices 2.25 Mln IPO At $4.00/share

(RTTNews) - Pheton Holdings Ltd. (PTHL), Thursday announced the pricing of initial public offering of 2.25 million Class A shares at $4 per share, totaling $9 million.

Also, the company offered the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 337,500 Class A ordinary shares.

The company's shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on September 5, 2024, under the ticker symbol 'PTHL.'

The offering is expected to close on September 6.

