Pfizer Stock: Is PFE Underperforming the Healthcare Sector?

With a market cap of $144.8 billion , New York-based Pfizer Inc. ( PFE ) is a global biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and markets innovative medicines and vaccines across diverse therapeutic areas. With a streamlined portfolio post divestitures, it focuses on groundbreaking treatments in oncology, immunology, rare diseases, and infectious diseases.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Pfizer fits this criterion perfectly. Pfizer stands out in the market with its innovative pipeline of cutting-edge medicines and vaccines, including advancements in mRNA technology like Comirnaty and Paxlovid, and its focus on addressing unmet medical needs across diverse therapeutic areas. Additionally, its patient-centric initiatives, such as the PfizerForAll platform and partnerships to bridge healthcare disparities, emphasize accessible and equitable care.

However, the pharmaceutical giant has fallen 20% from its 52-week high of $31.54 , recorded in July. Shares of PFE have dipped 11.1% over the past three months, underperforming the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLV ) 6.3% decline over the same time frame.

Longer term, PFE is down 12.4% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLV’s 7.6% gain. Moreover, shares of Pfizer have declined 13.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLV’s 11.1% return over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish price trend, PFE has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since late-October.

Pfizer reported stronger-than-expected Q3 2024 results on Oct. 29, with adjusted EPS of $1.06 and revenue of $17.7 billion, exceeding estimates. The growth was driven by higher-than-anticipated revenues from COVID-19 products like Paxlovid and new launches such as Abrysvo, alongside robust performance from non-COVID products like Vyndaqel and Eliquis. Furthermore, Pfizer raised its full-year revenue guidance to $61 billion - $64 billion and adjusted EPS guidance to $2.75 - $2.95. However, the stock fell 1.4% on that day due to concerns over CEO Albert Bourla's defense of recent acquisitions against criticism from activist investor Starboard Value , overshadowing the strong financial results.

Also, PFE has underperformed compared to its top rival, Sanofi ( SNY ), which has risen 2.1% over the past 52 weeks and a dip of 3.5% YTD.

Despite PFE’s weak price action, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 24 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $32.19 represents a premium of 27.6% to current levels.

