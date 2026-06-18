Pfizer Appoints Cecile Guegan Interim CFO As Dave Denton Departs

(RTTNews) - Pfizer Inc. (PFE) announced on Thursday that its current Chief Financial Officer, Dave Denton, will depart the company on August 15 for an opportunity outside the pharmaceutical industry in consumer goods.

Stepping into the role as interim CFO on August 16 will be Cecile Guegan, who currently holds the title of senior vice president of finance for Pfizer's global biopharmaceutical business. She brings more than 20 years of experience in financial operations.

The company noted that it will conduct an internal and external search for a permanent hire. Pfizer said the two executives will collaborate during the handover period.

Albert Bourla, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, said, "Cecile's deep institutional knowledge and financial acumen will help lead Pfizer's finance organization and will keep us focused to execute our strategy for patients and shareholders."

PFE is currently trading at $24.99, down 3.61%.

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