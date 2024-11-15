News & Insights

Pets at Home Executes Strategic Share Buyback

November 15, 2024 — 02:13 am EST

Pets at Home (GB:PETS) has released an update.

Pets at Home Group Plc has executed a share buyback, acquiring 165,556 of its own shares at an average price of 284.9031 GBp per share. This move reduces the total number of shares in issue to 460,593,415, aligning with the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value. Shareholders can use this new figure to assess their voting rights and obligations.

