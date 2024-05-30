News & Insights

Petrus Resources Shares Latest Operations Update

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) has released an update.

Petrus Resources Ltd., a Canadian oil and gas company, has released its latest monthly activity update, highlighting ongoing property exploitation and strategic operations in Alberta. Interested parties can access the update on the company’s website. Petrus continues to focus on strategic acquisitions and managed exploration within the region.

