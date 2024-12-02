Petrobras to Transfer Minority Stake in Sergipe's Tartaruga Field

Petrobras S.A. PBR, a Brazilian state-owned energy company, has initiated the teaser phase of transferring a minority stake in the Tartaruga field. In this phase, the company provides the initial details about the assets put up for divestment. PBR plans to divest its 25% stake in the Tartaruga field, located in the shallow waters of the Sergipe-Alagoas Basin. The field lies in Pirambu, situated in Sergipe in Brazil.

Overview of Tartaruga Field

The field is operated by SPE Tiêta (controlled by Petrorecôncavo). The field’s contribution to PBR’s production is seemingly modest. In the first nine months of 2024, Petrobras’ share of production from the Tartaruga field was approximately 41 bpd of oil and 723 m3/day of associated gas. The production figure represents less than 1% of the total production of the state of Sergipe.

Potential Impact of the Transfer of Stakes

The decision to divest the 25% stake in the field was taken after considering that it is a non-core asset within PBR’s portfolio. The Tartaruga field is a non-operated asset that does not generate any synergies for the company’s assets. The sale of this non-core asset aligns with Petrobras’ broader strategy of streamlining its portfolio and focusing on assets offering a higher return.

The transfer of the stake is anticipated to have no effect on the company’s existing operations in the region. Furthermore, since this is a non-operated asset, Petrobras has no employee working exclusively on the asset. As a result, the transfer should not affect Petrobras’ workforce.

PBR to Sustain Investments in Sergipe

Petrobras shall continue to make key investments in Sergipe, Brazil, as outlined in its 2025-2029 Business Plan. This includes commissioning two Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels (FPSOs), each with a capacity of 120,000 barrels per day, for the Sergipe Deepwater area (SEAP). Additionally, PBR shall invest in building a gas pipeline with a transportation capacity of 18 million cubic meters of gas per day.

