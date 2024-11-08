News & Insights

Petrobras Reports Strong Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 08, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras reported robust financial performance in Q3 2024, with a net profit of $5.9 billion and strong cash generation of $11.3 billion, despite declining Brent prices. The company also increased its investments by 30% to $4.5 billion, focusing on strategic projects like the early start-up of FPSOs Maria Quitéria and Marechal Duque de Caxias. Additionally, Petrobras maintained its financial discipline with the lowest debt level since 2008, enhancing shareholder value through dividend approvals.

Stocks mentioned

PBR

