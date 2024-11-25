News & Insights

Petrobras Explores Strategic Partnerships in Ethanol Market

November 25, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras is venturing into the ethanol sector through strategic partnerships or shared control with key industry players. The company plans to explore business opportunities and potential partners, while its entry into the ethanol market will depend on negotiation dynamics and market evolution. Key developments will be communicated to the market as they arise.

