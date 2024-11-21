News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras Announces Dividend Distribution to Shareholders

November 21, 2024 — 06:57 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Petrobras, the Brazilian oil giant, announced the distribution of its first dividend installment, with a gross payment of R$ 0.52660009 per share, combining dividends and interest on equity. Shareholders will receive their payments automatically through Banco Bradesco, while ADR holders on the NYSE will see their payments by November 29, 2024. This move is part of Petrobras’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its investors.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.