Petrobras Announces Dividend Distribution to Shareholders

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Petrobras, the Brazilian oil giant, announced the distribution of its first dividend installment, with a gross payment of R$ 0.52660009 per share, combining dividends and interest on equity. Shareholders will receive their payments automatically through Banco Bradesco, while ADR holders on the NYSE will see their payments by November 29, 2024. This move is part of Petrobras’s ongoing commitment to rewarding its investors.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.