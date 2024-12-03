Petratherm Ltd Unveils Major Mineral Discovery

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has announced significant findings from its initial drilling at the Rosewood Prospect, revealing high concentrations of Heavy Minerals (HM) such as Leucoxene and Rutile. These results highlight the potential scale of mineralization within the Muckanippie Project and reinforce the project’s viability. With more assays expected soon, this discovery could significantly impact the company’s market position and investor interest.

