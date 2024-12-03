Petratherm Director Expands Shareholding in Strategic Move

Petratherm Ltd (AU:PTR) has released an update.

Petratherm Ltd has announced changes in the shareholding of its director, Derek Carter, revealing an acquisition of 1,428,572 ordinary shares through the Salamanca Superannuation Fund. This transaction occurred as part of a placement approved by the shareholders during the 2024 AGM, reflecting a strategic move in Carter’s investment portfolio. The shares were acquired at a price of $0.035 per share, highlighting an active engagement in the company’s growth prospects.

