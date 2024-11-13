Petra Diamonds Announces AGM Results and Leadership Change

Petra Diamonds (GB:PDL) has released an update.

Petra Diamonds has announced that all resolutions at its recent Annual General Meeting were passed, with some resolutions facing significant opposition. Notably, José Manuel Vargas has been appointed as the new Chair of the Board, replacing Varda Shine who did not seek re-election. The company remains committed to engaging with shareholders to address any concerns and continues to focus on maximizing efficiency and profitability from its high-quality diamond assets.

