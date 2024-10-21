Peter Warren Automotive’s 2024 AGM Highlights Market Strength

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Ltd (AU:PWR) has released an update.

Peter Warren Automotive Holdings Limited, renowned for its extensive network of over 80 franchise operations across Australia’s eastern seaboard, is set to present at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The company, with a history spanning over 60 years, represents 30-plus OEMs in various automotive segments, showcasing its strong presence in the market. Investors and market enthusiasts await insights from the Executive Director and CEO during this key shareholder event.

