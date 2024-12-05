Petco reports Q3 adjusted EPS (2c), consensus (3c)

Reports Q3 revenue $1.51B, consensus $1.5B. “Our third quarter results demonstrate the meaningful progress we’re making to strengthen our retail fundamentals to drive sustainable, profitable growth,” said Joel Anderson, Petco’s (WOOF) Chief Executive Officer. “While there is more work to do, our improving results increase our conviction that we are on the right path to position Petco to win long-term. Our entire organization is focused on driving profitability and free cash flow, and I’m confident we’re set up for a solid finish to 2024.”

