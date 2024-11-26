Perspective Therapeutics price target lowered to $9 from $17 at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered the firm’s price target on Perspective Therapeutics (CATX) to $9 from $17 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. After taking another look at the dose-escalation data, B. Riley finds it “puzzling” how VMT-alpha-NET showed such low efficacy at 5 mCi, and uncertainty remains whether Perspective can convince the FDA to allow the 7.5 mCi dose, the analyst tells investors in a research note. If VMT-alpha-NET ends up having a similar efficacy profile as AlphaMedix, Perspective could trade at a 30%-50% enterprise value of OranoMed, B. Riley says.

