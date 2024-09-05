News & Insights

Perspective Therapeutics: FDA Grants Fast Track Designation For Development Of 212Pb VMT01

September 05, 2024 — 09:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) announced the FDA granted Fast Track Designation for the development of 212Pb VMT01 for the diagnosis and treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma and who have demonstrated MC1R tumor expression.

Markus Puhlmann, Chief Medical Officer, said: "Having recently completed the observation period for dose limiting toxicity in seven patients enrolled in Cohort 2 of our Phase 1/2a study, we look forward to sharing safety observations with the Safety Monitoring Committee and in a scientific forum later this year. Additionally, pending institutional review board approval, we plan to open a VMT01/anti-PD-1 combination cohort."

