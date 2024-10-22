Perseus Mining Reports Strong Quarter and Growth

News & Insights

Perseus Mining Limited (AU:PRU) has released an update.

Perseus Mining Limited reported a robust quarter with strong gold production and cash flow, resulting in a cash and bullion balance of $643 million. Despite a 23% decrease in gold sales due to shipment timing, the company maintained a high average sales price of $2,249 per ounce. Perseus is on track to meet its market guidance for the upcoming periods, with ongoing developments in its projects in Tanzania and a strategic stake acquisition in Predictive Discovery Limited.

