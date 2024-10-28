News & Insights

Perpetual Limited Expands Stake in Zigup plc

October 28, 2024 — 12:02 pm EDT

Redde Northgate (GB:ZIG) has released an update.

Perpetual Limited has increased its shareholding in Zigup plc, crossing the 5% threshold of voting rights, as reported on October 28, 2024. This move, involving over 11 million voting rights, underscores the Australian investment firm’s growing influence in the company. Investors might find this development indicative of potential strategic shifts or heightened interest in Zigup’s market position.

