Permanent TSB Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

October 29, 2024 — 03:10 am EDT

Permanent TSB Group Holdings reported a robust Q3 2024 performance, driven by a 25% year-on-year increase in new small and medium enterprise lending and a rise in their mortgage market share to 16.3%. The bank’s strategic focus on competitive products and customer retention has resulted in a 93% retention rate, while customer deposits grew by 5% year-on-year. With strong capital and liquidity positions, Permanent TSB is well-positioned to pursue its ambition of becoming Ireland’s leading personal and business bank.

