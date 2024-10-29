Permanent TSB Reports Strong Q3 2024 Performance

permanent tsb Group Holdings (GB:PTSB) has released an update.

Permanent TSB Group Holdings reported a robust Q3 2024 performance, driven by a 25% year-on-year increase in new small and medium enterprise lending and a rise in their mortgage market share to 16.3%. The bank’s strategic focus on competitive products and customer retention has resulted in a 93% retention rate, while customer deposits grew by 5% year-on-year. With strong capital and liquidity positions, Permanent TSB is well-positioned to pursue its ambition of becoming Ireland’s leading personal and business bank.

