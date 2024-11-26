News & Insights

Perion Network Launches Anyplace TV for Enhanced Video Ads

November 26, 2024 — 07:29 am EST

Perion Network (PERI) has released an update.

Perion Network has launched Anyplace TV, a new programmatic solution that enables advertisers to extend the reach of their video and CTV campaigns to digital out-of-home (DOOH) environments globally. This innovative platform helps brands unify their advertising strategies, offering guaranteed viewability, extensive reach, and real-time optimization for increased campaign effectiveness. By bridging the gap between traditional video channels and DOOH, Perion aims to enhance advertisers’ efficiency and impact in a rapidly growing video advertising market.

