Perion Network Launches Anyplace TV for Enhanced Video Ads

Perion Network (PERI) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Perion Network has launched Anyplace TV, a new programmatic solution that enables advertisers to extend the reach of their video and CTV campaigns to digital out-of-home (DOOH) environments globally. This innovative platform helps brands unify their advertising strategies, offering guaranteed viewability, extensive reach, and real-time optimization for increased campaign effectiveness. By bridging the gap between traditional video channels and DOOH, Perion aims to enhance advertisers’ efficiency and impact in a rapidly growing video advertising market.
For further insights into PERI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Shareholder Alert for PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS)
- Netflix Wins Shareholder Lawsuit Alleging Misleading Growth Forecasts
- OpenAI’s Text-Video Generator Sora Leaked by Artists in Protest
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.