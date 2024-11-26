Perion Network Launches Anyplace TV for Enhanced Video Ads

Perion Network (PERI) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perion Network has launched Anyplace TV, a new programmatic solution that enables advertisers to extend the reach of their video and CTV campaigns to digital out-of-home (DOOH) environments globally. This innovative platform helps brands unify their advertising strategies, offering guaranteed viewability, extensive reach, and real-time optimization for increased campaign effectiveness. By bridging the gap between traditional video channels and DOOH, Perion aims to enhance advertisers’ efficiency and impact in a rapidly growing video advertising market.

For further insights into PERI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.