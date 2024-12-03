Perion in deal with a360media to boost retail media technology for publishing

Perion Network (PERI) announced the launch of its publisher-focused retail media offering, already adopted by a360media, a multi-platform media company that operates top brands such as Us Weekly, Life&Style, inTouch and many others. This solution enables premium publishers to capitalize on retail media budgets, leveraging Perion’s retail media technology capabilities. Perion’s retail media solutions are helping retailers and brands deliver highly targeted online and in-store campaigns. The company’s technology enables precisely timed, omnichannel advertising that reaches custom audiences across Connected TV CTV, digital-out-of-home DOOH , mobile, desktop, and audio channels. This comprehensive approach engages consumers throughout their shopping journey, from initial awareness to store purchases. “Our new offering enables publishers to fully unlock the potential of retail media by leveraging their existing relationships with advertisers through our advanced Retail Media solutions,” said Tal Jacobson, Perion’s CEO. “Publishers can now deliver optimized retail media campaigns that utilize the same dynamic and advanced capabilities as Perion’s top retailers, while advertisers benefit from localized, personalized ads that engage consumers at the optimal moment alongside premium inventory.”

