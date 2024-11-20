Perimeter Medical Imaging’s Trial Success Sparks Optimism

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (TSE:PINK) has released an update.

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI has announced positive results from a clinical trial for its B-Series OCT system with ImgAssist AI 2.0, showing a significant reduction in residual cancer during breast-conserving surgeries compared to standard methods. This breakthrough could potentially lower reoperation rates and improve patient experiences, setting the stage for FDA approval in early 2025.

