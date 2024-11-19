Performance Shipping urges shareholders to vote for company’s board nominees

Performance Shipping (PSHG) has mailed proxy materials to shareholders in connection with its upcoming 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled to be held on December 17, 2024. Shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 8, 2024, are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. The company said, “The Company also mailed a letter to shareholders highlighting the Company’s growth strategy and the commitment of its highly-qualified Board of Directors to create value for all shareholders. Highlights from the letter include: The Company’s foundation for continued growth and value creation built on its unique pure-play Aframax tanker fleet, its simplified and transparent ownership structure and its significant management expertise. Performance’s execution of its focused strategy includes growing its fleet, leveraging strong relationships to secure commercial deployments at attractive rates, increasing sustainability and maintaining a strong financial position. The Company’s highly qualified and actively engaged board, the majority of whom are independent, is committed to acting in the best interests of the Company and all shareholders. The Board’s recommendation that shareholders reject George Economou’s goal of taking over the Company. The Board of Directors unanimously recommends that shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” Performance Shipping’s nominees and “AGAINST” the proposals made by Economou.”

