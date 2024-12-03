News & Insights

Performance Shipping Secures Lucrative Charter with ExxonMobil

December 03, 2024 — 09:47 am EST

Performance Shipping (PSHG) has released an update.

Performance Shipping Inc. has secured a lucrative time charter contract with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for its LR2 Aframax tanker, M/T P. Aliki, at a rate of $33,500 per day. This contract, expected to generate approximately $6.6 million in revenue, highlights the company’s operational excellence and strong industry reputation. The agreement underscores Performance Shipping’s ability to deliver value to stakeholders through strategic partnerships.

