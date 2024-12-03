Performance Shipping Secures Lucrative Charter with ExxonMobil

Performance Shipping (PSHG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Performance Shipping Inc. has secured a lucrative time charter contract with SeaRiver Maritime, a subsidiary of ExxonMobil, for its LR2 Aframax tanker, M/T P. Aliki, at a rate of $33,500 per day. This contract, expected to generate approximately $6.6 million in revenue, highlights the company’s operational excellence and strong industry reputation. The agreement underscores Performance Shipping’s ability to deliver value to stakeholders through strategic partnerships.

For further insights into PSHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.