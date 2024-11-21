Performance Food Group Migrates 100% Of Its Fleet Management Business To Trimble Instinct

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) said that Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has selected Trimble, as its premier fleet management provider — servicing 100 percent of PFG's fleet business and doubling the number of trucks managed with Trimble in-cab technology from 4,000 to more than 8,000.

Trimble noted that it will provide fleet management and telematics solutions to vehicles across PFG's three business segments including Performance Foodservice Core-Mark and Vistar. All PFG vehicles will be equipped with Trimble Instinct, Trimble's in-cab ecosystem that seamlessly connects drivers and back-office staff to boost safety, compliance and efficiency.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.