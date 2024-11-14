Perenti Limited Issues Unquoted Securities for Employee Incentives

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced the issuance of 227,258 unquoted securities as part of an employee incentive scheme. This move, dated November 8, 2024, highlights the company’s efforts to incentivize and retain employees through equity compensation. Such initiatives can influence market perceptions and investor interest in Perenti’s stock performance.

