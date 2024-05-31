News & Insights

Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

May 31, 2024 — 03:28 am EDT

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 875,901 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 18,959,515 shares bought back to date. The latest buy-back, part of an ongoing effort to reacquire shares from the market, was detailed in their daily notification to the ASX under code PRN.

