Perenti Limited Continues Share Buy-Back

Perenti Global (AU:PRN) has released an update.

Perenti Limited has announced an update on their stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 875,901 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 18,959,515 shares bought back to date. The latest buy-back, part of an ongoing effort to reacquire shares from the market, was detailed in their daily notification to the ASX under code PRN.

For further insights into AU:PRN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.