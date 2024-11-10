News & Insights

Peregrine Gold Ltd. Advances Pilbara Exploration Projects

Peregrine Gold Ltd. (AU:PGD) has released an update.

Peregrine Gold Ltd. is making strides in gold exploration with its projects in the Pilbara region, including the Newman Gold Project and Mallina Gold Project. These explorations aim to uncover valuable mineral resources which could impact the company’s stock performance. Investors are advised to consider potential risks and seek independent advice before making decisions.

