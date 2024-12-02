Perdoceo Education Acquires University of St. Augustine

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Perdoceo Education Corporation has completed its acquisition of the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences, a leading institution for graduate health sciences education. The $138 million deal is expected to boost Perdoceo’s financial performance, contributing to its projected adjusted operating income growth in 2025 and beyond. This strategic move aligns with Perdoceo’s commitment to providing quality education and meeting the needs of a diverse student population, enhancing its portfolio of industry-relevant programs.

