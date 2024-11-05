Peoples Financial reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.64 vs. $1.05 last year

NIM, calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis, for the three months ended September 30, was 3.26%, an increase of 97 basis points compared to 2.29% for the prior quarter and an increase of 82 basis points when compared to 2.44% for the corresponding three month period in 2023.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on PFIS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.