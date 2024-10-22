Pentair reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.09, consensus $1.07

Reports Q3 revenue $993M, consensus $988.79M. John Stauch, Pentair’s (PNR) President and CEO commented, “Our relentless dedication to strong execution, Transformation, and delivering value to our customers has driven yet another quarter of significant free cash flow and outstanding results, surpassing our expectations. Our balanced approach across our water portfolio continues to validate the effectiveness of our strategy. We have made substantial progress on 80/20 with the completion of training on a majority of our total revenue. As a result, we are now implementing actions to drive more focused and profitable growth. Our disciplined and balanced capital allocation strategy included strengthening our balance sheet, continuing our share repurchase program, and paying a dividend. We are proud of our dividend aristocrat status with 48 consecutive years of increased dividends. I want to thank our employees for their unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders. We also want to express our heartfelt sympathies to those impacted by the recent hurricanes.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on PNR:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.