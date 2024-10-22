News & Insights

Pennon Group Executives Buy Shares, Signaling Confidence

Pennon Group plc (GB:PNN) has released an update.

Pennon Group plc’s top executives, including CEO Susan Jane Davy and CFO Laura Flowerdew, have purchased shares as part of a Share Incentive Plan, reflecting confidence in the company’s future performance. These transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, saw both executives acquiring ordinary shares priced at 577p each. This move may interest investors as a positive indicator of insider commitment to the company’s growth.

