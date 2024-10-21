Peninsula Energy Proposes Auditor Change at AGM

Peninsula Energy Limited (AU:PEN) has released an update.

Peninsula Energy Limited has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting to include a resolution for appointing BDO Audit Pty Ltd as the new auditor, following a restructuring of their audit practice. Shareholders are encouraged to vote on this resolution, as it is crucial to fill the auditor vacancy at the upcoming meeting. The Board recommends approving this change to ensure a seamless transition and compliance with corporate governance requirements.

