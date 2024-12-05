Pengana Capital Group Director’s Shareholding Update

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.
Pengana Capital Group Limited has announced a shift in the shareholding interests of its director, Russel Craig Pillemer. Changes were noted in the shares held through Pillemer Family Holdings, reflecting the forfeit of over 5 million shares, and the release of some shares from voluntary escrow to staff. Such movements are part of the company’s Employee Loan Share Plan, highlighting the dynamic nature of director interests and company share management.
