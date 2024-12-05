News & Insights

Stocks

Pengana Capital Group Director’s Shareholding Update

December 05, 2024 — 08:27 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pengana Capital Group Ltd. (AU:PCG) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pengana Capital Group Limited has announced a shift in the shareholding interests of its director, Russel Craig Pillemer. Changes were noted in the shares held through Pillemer Family Holdings, reflecting the forfeit of over 5 million shares, and the release of some shares from voluntary escrow to staff. Such movements are part of the company’s Employee Loan Share Plan, highlighting the dynamic nature of director interests and company share management.

For further insights into AU:PCG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.