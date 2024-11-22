Pembroke VCT Expands Share Base with New Allotment

Pembroke VCT (GB:PEMB) has released an update.

Pembroke VCT has successfully allotted over 1.6 million B Ordinary Shares as part of its subscription offer, with prices ranging from 100.81p to 107.81p per share. This increases the total number of B Ordinary Shares to over 218 million, all carrying voting rights. The shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange around November 27, 2024.

