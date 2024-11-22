Pembroke VCT Expands Share Base with New Allotment

Pembroke VCT (GB:PEMB) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Pembroke VCT has successfully allotted over 1.6 million B Ordinary Shares as part of its subscription offer, with prices ranging from 100.81p to 107.81p per share. This increases the total number of B Ordinary Shares to over 218 million, all carrying voting rights. The shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange around November 27, 2024.
For further insights into GB:PEMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.