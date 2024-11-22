News & Insights

Stocks

Pembroke VCT Expands Share Base with New Allotment

November 22, 2024 — 12:12 pm EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Pembroke VCT (GB:PEMB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Pembroke VCT has successfully allotted over 1.6 million B Ordinary Shares as part of its subscription offer, with prices ranging from 100.81p to 107.81p per share. This increases the total number of B Ordinary Shares to over 218 million, all carrying voting rights. The shares are set to be listed on the London Stock Exchange around November 27, 2024.

For further insights into GB:PEMB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.