Peloton upgraded to Buy from Underperform at BofA

November 04, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

BofA upgraded Peloton (PTON) to Buy from Underperform with a price target of $9, up from $3.75. The firm cites higher estimates after fiscal Q1 “surprised” with much higher than expected EBITDA and FY25 guidance was raised to $240M-$290M, versus the $232M Street view. The firm believes Peloton can exceed $300M in EBITDA this year and sees $400M-plus as possible over the next few years, the analyst tells investors.

