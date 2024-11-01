Peloton price target raised to $6.50 from $4.25 at Bernstein

Bernstein analyst Aneesha Sherman raised the firm’s price target on Peloton (PTON) to $6.50 from $4.25 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Efforts to right-size the cost base and improve unit economics have paid off, with Peloton delivering margins and free cash flow ahead of Street and internal expectations, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Incoming CEO Peter Stern is set to inherit a stable and free cash flow-positive business with a much leaner cost structure, and he will need to lay out a strategy for a return to sustainable long-term growth when he comes on board next year, the firm says.

