Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring NOV Through Analyst Insights

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on NOV (NYSE:NOV), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 4 1 2 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for NOV, revealing an average target of $21.0, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 9.4% decrease from the previous average price target of $23.18.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of NOV by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $21.00 $22.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $24.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Underweight $17.00 $20.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $20.00 $22.00 Stephen Gengaro Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $26.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Lowers Positive $22.00 $26.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $22.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $16.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to NOV. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for NOV's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NOV's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind NOV

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

Key Indicators: NOV's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NOV's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 5.88%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 10.2% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NOV's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.38, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

