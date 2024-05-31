Peel Mining Performance Rights Cease

Peel Mining Limited (AU:PEX) has released an update.

Peel Mining Limited has announced the cessation of 1.6 million performance rights due to the non-fulfillment of the underlying conditions as of May 29, 2024. This development may influence investor perceptions of the company’s future, as performance rights often relate to achieving specified goals or milestones. Interested stakeholders are advised to take note of this change in the company’s securities structure.

