A Peek at Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Future Earnings

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera (NYSE:SQM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-11-19. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica Y Minera to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66.

Investors in Sociedad Quimica Y Minera are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.16, leading to a 2.44% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.91 0.73 1.16 2.33 EPS Actual 0.75 0.80 0.71 1.68 Price Change % -2.0% 2.0% 8.0% -8.0%

Tracking Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Stock Performance

Shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera were trading at $38.14 as of November 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.7%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Sociedad Quimica Y Minera.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $45.67, suggesting a potential 19.74% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Albemarle, Axalta Coating Sys and Celanese, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Albemarle received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $131.5, implying a potential 244.78% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Axalta Coating Sys, with an average 1-year price target of $45.5, implying a potential 19.3% upside. For Celanese, analysts project an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $114.77, indicating a potential 200.92% upside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Albemarle, Axalta Coating Sys and Celanese, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Eastman Chemical Neutral 8.69% $605M 3.19% Albemarle Outperform -41.37% $-104.03M -13.07% Axalta Coating Sys Outperform 0.84% $462M 5.49% Celanese Neutral -2.75% $622M 1.61%

Key Takeaway:

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, outperforming its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity. Overall, Sociedad Quimica Y Minera shows strong revenue growth and gross profit performance compared to its peers, but lags in return on equity.

About Sociedad Quimica Y Minera

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile is a Chilean commodities producer with significant operations in lithium (primarily used in batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems), specialty and standard potassium fertilizers, iodine (primarily used in X-ray contrast media), and solar salts. The company extracts these materials through its high-quality salt brine deposits and caliche ore. SQM is developing a hard rock lithium project in Australia and expanding its lithium refining assets in China.

Breaking Down Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -36.95%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 16.51%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.46%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Sociedad Quimica Y Minera's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.91, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

