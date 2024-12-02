Pearson plc Updates Stock Allocation Plans

Pearson (PSO) has released an update.

Pearson plc has reported updates on its stock allocation plans, revealing that it issued 363,385 securities under its Save for Shares Plan and 259,119 under its Employee Stock Purchase Plan between June and November 2024. The remaining unallotted securities stand at 2,403,014 and 1,033,549 respectively, indicating a strategic approach to managing its stock options.

