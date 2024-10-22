News & Insights

Stocks

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Rebrands and Expands in NYC

October 22, 2024 — 05:19 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest announcement is out from Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( (PGC) ).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is actively expanding in the NYC market with a strategic rebranding to “Peapack Private Bank & Trust” set for early 2025. The company has achieved significant growth in core deposits and wealth management assets, boasting $12.1 billion in AUM/AUA. Despite higher operating expenses, Peapack maintained consistent earnings, with a net interest margin increase to 2.34%. Their expansion strategy focuses on client-centric services, enhancing liquidity, and leveraging their strong Net Promoter Score to build future franchise value.

See more insights into PGC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PGC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.