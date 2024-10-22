Peapack-Gladstone Financial Rebrands and Expands in NYC

The latest announcement is out from Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( (PGC) ).

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is actively expanding in the NYC market with a strategic rebranding to “Peapack Private Bank & Trust” set for early 2025. The company has achieved significant growth in core deposits and wealth management assets, boasting $12.1 billion in AUM/AUA. Despite higher operating expenses, Peapack maintained consistent earnings, with a net interest margin increase to 2.34%. Their expansion strategy focuses on client-centric services, enhancing liquidity, and leveraging their strong Net Promoter Score to build future franchise value.

