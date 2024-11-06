Peako Limited Explores Promising East Kimberley Tenements

Peako Limited (AU:PKO) has released an update.

Peako Limited has announced the granting of new tenements at its East Kimberley project, highlighting potential opportunities for lithium and rare earth element exploration. The Minneroo Pool Lithium Project, located within these tenements, shows promising signs of lithium-bearing pegmatite systems, which could attract interest from investors eyeing the resource potential. This development marks an exciting step for Peako Limited as it ventures into untapped mineral-rich territories.

